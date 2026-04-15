FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Chicago Fire FC head to FC Cincinnati seeking a fourth straight win during Matchday 8's Walmart Saturday Showdown.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, April 18 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Record
- 10th in Eastern Conference
- 7 points, 2W-4L-1D
What to know
It's been a one-step-forward, two-steps-back kind of season for FC Cincinnati.
Look no further than last weekend's 1-1 draw at Toronto FC, when Kenji Mboma Dem scored a 92nd-minute equalizer to earn the Orange & Blue a valuable road point.
However, Kévin Denkey was sent off in the 71st minute after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession, meaning he'll miss this weekend's test vs. Chicago. Additionally, Matt Miazga left injured early in the second half.
Despite those setbacks and largely falling short of preseason expectations, head coach Pat Noonan struck an optimistic tone postgame.
"We've been here before, and we can figure out how to change our fortunes," Noonan said.
Who to watch
- Evander: If the Brazilian No. 10 can find his groove, Cincy's ceiling raises considerably. He has just 0g/1a in six matches after contributing 18g/15a last year, following his arrival from the Portland Timbers in an MLS-record trade.
- Miles Robinson: The USMNT center back is working back from a lower-body injury that prevented him from featuring during the March international window. Will he return to health – and form – as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches?
- Pavel Bucha: Bucha was called up by Czechia for their World Cup playoffs in March, and helped punch a Group A ticket via UEFA's last-chance pathway. The industrious midfielder has been a key contributor since arriving in 2024 from FC Viktoria Plzeň.
- Bryan Ramírez: The Ecuadorian international was acquired in the offseason, filling a spot vacated by Luca Orellano moving to LIGA MX side CF Monterrey. The 2026 World Cup hopeful has looked the part on Cincy's left flank.
- Ender Echenique: A livewire who often plays on the right wing, Echenique was acquired last summer on a U22 Initiative deal. He hopes to be part of Venezuela's national team during the 2030 World Cup cycle.
Predicted XI
Does Robinson return to the starting lineup? If so, he'd add stability to a Cincy defense that's allowed 16 goals this year (third-most in Eastern Conference).
Record
- 2nd in Eastern Conference
- 13 points, 4W-2L-1D
What to know
Chicago are on a roll, with last weekend's 1-0 win over Atlanta United making it three victories on the trot.
Perhaps most importantly, the Fire defense has taken serious strides forward. They've posted four shutouts in seven matches, one season removed from allowing 60 goals (1.76 per game).
South African center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi has helped fuel that turnaround, as has USMNT goalkeeper Chris Brady. They both could feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.
In the final third, Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba continue to provide key performances. And Hugo Cuypers, who's been dealing with a lingering concussion, has a team-high four goals.
Add it all up, and the Fire seem poised to keep ascending under head coach Gregg Berhalter after returning to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2025.
Who to watch
- Philip Zinckernagel: The 2025 MLS All-Star is often the creative engine of Chicago's attack. Whether it's from the center or from wide spaces, Zinckernagel finds ways to impact the game.
- Jonathan Bamba: After time in Ligue 1 and LaLiga, Bamba is in his second season with the Fire. The Ivory Coast international provides a dynamic threat from the left flank.
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi: Mbokazi has drawn widespread praise for his impact in Chicago, steadying the defense despite being just 20 years old. He's in strong form as Bafana Bafana approach their World Cup return.
- Chris Brady: Brady is reportedly poised to be the USMNT's third goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup. If that pans out, he'd earn valuable experience at the momentous tournament.
- Anton Salétros: League-wide, Salétros has flown under the radar as a key newcomer. The Swedish international and 2026 World Cup hopeful is a smooth operator in Chicago's midfield.
Predicted XI
If Cuypers isn't ready to go, Maren Haile-Selassie could start up top. The former Swiss youth international scored Chicago's game-winner last weekend against Atlanta.
Which version of Evander shows up? Cincy hope it's the one who has earned MLS Best XI honors in back-to-back seasons and become a perennial Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate. After dealing with an early-season hamstring injury, he's yet to find his stride in 2026.