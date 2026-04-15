FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Does Robinson return to the starting lineup? If so, he'd add stability to a Cincy defense that's allowed 16 goals this year (third-most in Eastern Conference).

"We've been here before, and we can figure out how to change our fortunes," Noonan said.

Despite those setbacks and largely falling short of preseason expectations, head coach Pat Noonan struck an optimistic tone postgame.

However, Kévin Denkey was sent off in the 71st minute after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession, meaning he'll miss this weekend's test vs. Chicago. Additionally, Matt Miazga left injured early in the second half.

Look no further than last weekend's 1-1 draw at Toronto FC , when Kenji Mboma Dem scored a 92nd-minute equalizer to earn the Orange & Blue a valuable road point.

It's been a one-step-forward, two-steps-back kind of season for FC Cincinnati.

What to know

Record

2nd in Eastern Conference

13 points, 4W-2L-1D

What to know

Chicago are on a roll, with last weekend's 1-0 win over Atlanta United making it three victories on the trot.

Perhaps most importantly, the Fire defense has taken serious strides forward. They've posted four shutouts in seven matches, one season removed from allowing 60 goals (1.76 per game).

South African center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi has helped fuel that turnaround, as has USMNT goalkeeper Chris Brady. They both could feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

In the final third, Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba continue to provide key performances. And Hugo Cuypers, who's been dealing with a lingering concussion, has a team-high four goals.

Add it all up, and the Fire seem poised to keep ascending under head coach Gregg Berhalter after returning to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2025.

Who to watch

Philip Zinckernagel: The 2025 MLS All-Star is often the creative engine of Chicago's attack. Whether it's from the center or from wide spaces, Zinckernagel finds ways to impact the game.

The 2025 MLS All-Star is often the creative engine of Chicago's attack. Whether it's from the center or from wide spaces, Zinckernagel finds ways to impact the game. Jonathan Bamba: After time in Ligue 1 and LaLiga, Bamba is in his second season with the Fire. The Ivory Coast international provides a dynamic threat from the left flank.

After time in Ligue 1 and LaLiga, Bamba is in his second season with the Fire. The Ivory Coast international provides a dynamic threat from the left flank. Mbekezeli Mbokazi: Mbokazi has drawn widespread praise for his impact in Chicago, steadying the defense despite being just 20 years old. He's in strong form as Bafana Bafana approach their World Cup return.

Mbokazi has drawn widespread praise for his impact in Chicago, steadying the defense despite being just 20 years old. He's in strong form as Bafana Bafana approach their World Cup return. Chris Brady: Brady is reportedly poised to be the USMNT's third goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup. If that pans out, he'd earn valuable experience at the momentous tournament.

Brady is reportedly poised to be the USMNT's third goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup. If that pans out, he'd earn valuable experience at the momentous tournament. Anton Salétros: League-wide, Salétros has flown under the radar as a key newcomer. The Swedish international and 2026 World Cup hopeful is a smooth operator in Chicago's midfield.

Predicted XI