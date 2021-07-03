FC Cincinnati sign second-ever homegrown following MLS NEXT Cup performances

FC Cincinnati have signed forward/winger Arquimides “Quimi” Ordonez as a homegrown player, it was announced Saturday. The 17-year-old has joined on a three-year deal that also includes two one-year options.

“We are delighted to sign Quimi as our second FC Cincinnati Academy product to a first-team contract as a homegrown player,” general manager Gerard Nijkamp said in a release. “We saw continued growth from Ordonez throughout the 2021 season, as he spent time training with our first team roster, and in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Based on his performances and ability to adjust to a professional environment, we feel he has earned this opportunity within our roster.”