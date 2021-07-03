Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign second-ever homegrown following MLS NEXT Cup performances

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed forward/winger Arquimides “Quimi” Ordonez as a homegrown player, it was announced Saturday. The 17-year-old has joined on a three-year deal that also includes two one-year options.

A Kentucky native, Ordonez was recently a standout for the Orange & Blue’s U-19 team at the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, where the academy side reached the quarterfinal round.

“We are delighted to sign Quimi as our second FC Cincinnati Academy product to a first-team contract as a homegrown player,” general manager Gerard Nijkamp said in a release. “We saw continued growth from Ordonez throughout the 2021 season, as he spent time training with our first team roster, and in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Based on his performances and ability to adjust to a professional environment, we feel he has earned this opportunity within our roster.”

Ordonez is available for selection for the remainder of the 2021 MLS regular season. Before joining FC Cincinnati, he spent time with Kings Hammer Academy and Cincinnati United Premier.

FC Cincinnati’s other academy product is goalkeeper Beckham Sunderland, an 18-year-old who joined the first team in October 2020.

