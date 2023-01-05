FC Cincinnati sign defender Isaiah Foster from Colorado Springs Switchbacks

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have acquired left back Isaiah Foster from USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the club announced Thursday.
The 19-year-old defender has signed through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26. To complete the transaction, Cincy traded $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money to D.C. United for the top spot in the MLS Waiver Order.
“Isaiah is a young player with great potential,” Cincy general manager Chris Albright said in a release.
“His understanding of the game, athleticism, and willingness to improve make him a great fit with our defensive group. He demonstrated great maturity in his first year as a professional, and we’re excited to get to work with him here in Cincinnati.”
Foster adds depth behind Alvaro Barreal, a U22 Initiative signing who has transitioned to left wingback in FCC’s five-man backline. That role was occupied by John Nelson in 2022, though he was selected by St. Louis CITY SC in the Expansion Draft.
Foster scored once in 26 overall appearances for Colorado Springs last season, helping them to a third-place finish in the Western Conference and a trip to the Conference Final. Before joining the Switchbacks, he played youth soccer for MLS NEXT club Bethesda SC.
“I am excited to take this next step in my career and look forward to playing for this club,” said Foster. “It is with great pride and optimism that I put on this jersey. I am committed to working hard to improve my game and doing whatever I can to help the team achieve success. I can’t wait to meet the fans and represent Cincinnati.”
