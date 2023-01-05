FC Cincinnati sign defender Isaiah Foster from Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Foster scored once in 26 overall appearances for Colorado Springs last season, helping them to a third-place finish in the Western Conference and a trip to the Conference Final. Before joining the Switchbacks, he played youth soccer for MLS NEXT club Bethesda SC.



“I am excited to take this next step in my career and look forward to playing for this club,” said Foster. “It is with great pride and optimism that I put on this jersey. I am committed to working hard to improve my game and doing whatever I can to help the team achieve success. I can’t wait to meet the fans and represent Cincinnati.”