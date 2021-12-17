Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign defender Alvas Powell via free agency

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Alvas Powell PHI

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Jamaican international defender Alvas Powell is returning to FC Cincinnati after he signed a contract through the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023, the Orange & Blue announced Friday.

The free agent was part of Cincinnati’s 2019 team and brings nine years of MLS experience as they enter a new era under head coach Pat Noonan and general manager Chris Albright.

“We’re excited to bring Alvas to Cincinnati,” Albright said in a release. “His defensive mentality, physicality and experience in winning cultures will be a valuable addition to our group.”

The 27-year-old right back first came to MLS in 2013 with the Portland Timbers, then was part of their MLS Cup-winning squad in 2015. He’s also featured for Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union, working with Albright and Noonan at the latter.

Across 143 regular-season MLS games, Powell has six goals and 10 assists. He’s also made 57 appearances for Jamaica.

“Having worked with Alvas last season, his work ethic and his team-first mentality were apparent from day one,” Noonan said in a release. “He understands the clear expectations we have and will be a great fit for how we want to play.”

