FC Cincinnati's Evander fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 31 of the 2025 season.
Evander fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 36th minute of Cincinnati’s match against Philadelphia Union on August 30th.
Toklomati fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Charlotte FC forward Idan Toklomati for making an inappropriate gesture in the 87th minute of Charlotte FC's match against the New England Revolution on August 30th.