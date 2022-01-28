FC Cincinnati open 2022 preseason with win over University of South Florida

FC Cincinnati won their first preseason game under head coach Pat Noonan, beating the University of South Florida 3-1 on Friday afternoon during a trip to the Sunshine State ahead of the 2022 MLS season.

Center forward Brandon Vazquez continued his strong form to end last year, opening the scoring in the 21st minute after receiving a feed from Jonas Fjeldberg.

In the 53rd minute, FC Cincinnati doubled their advantage via a penalty kick strike from Calvin Harris, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. The chance arose after 2022 MLS SuperDraft selection Nick Markanich (second round, 30th overall) was taken down in the area.

Homegrown attacker Arquimides Ordonez added the Orange & Blue’s third tally in the 90th minute via Harris' set-up pass, re-extending their lead after the NCAA Division 1 side pulled one back off a set piece in the 80th minute.

“I told them before the game, it’s always important to get results,” Noonan said afterward. “Regardless of who your opponent is, regardless of when it’s happening, it’s important to win games. I think certainly the result was good, there’s a couple of things that we could have done better in the final third to maybe score a few more … you get confidence by scoring goals and that was good to get three goals today.”  

Now led by Noonan and general manager Chris Albright, both formerly of the Philadelphia Union, Cincy open their 2022 season Feb. 26 at Austin FC. They debuted TQL Stadium last year, though finished bottom of the league table as well.

Goals

  • 21’ - CIN - Brandon Vazquez
  • 53’ - CIN - Calvin Harris
  • 80’ - USF
  • 90’ - CIN - Arquimides Ordonez

Lineups

First half: Luciano Acosta, Zico Bailey, Tyler Blackett, Jonas Fjeldberg, Ray Gaddis, Nick Hagglund, Alec Kann, Yuya Kubo, Haris Medunjanin, Harrison Robledo, Brandon Vazquez  

Second half: Isaac Atanga, Avionne Flanagan (Harris Robledo 73’), Nick Hagglund (Daniel Martin 61’), Calvin Harris, Stiven Jimenez, Nick Markanich, Morgan Marshall, Ben Mines, Ian Murphy, Quimi Ordonez, Kenneth Vermeer

FC Cincinnati

