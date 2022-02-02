Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati, midfielder Kyle Scott mutually agree to contract termination

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Contract termination

FC Cincinnati and midfielder Kyle Scott have agreed to mutually terminate his contract, the MLS club announced Wednesday morning.

“We’d like to thank Kyle for his contributions to FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “This was a decision made to allow him to continue his career while moving closer to his family. We wish him all the best for the future.”

The 24-year-old former US youth international was signed last summer through the end of the 2022 season, with options to extend for 2023 and 2024.

Scott, who spent the majority of his youth career in Chelsea's academy, made four appearances (one start) for FC Cincinnati last year while totaling 91 minutes.

This past January, FC Cincinnati also exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on South African midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo.

