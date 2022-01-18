Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati exercise offseason buyout on midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Kamohelo Mokotjo Cincinnati

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

FC Cincinnati have exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo, the club announced Tuesday.

The South African international will no longer occupy a spot on Cincinnati’s roster or count against the 2022 salary budget.

Mokotjo, 30, joined the Orange & Blue in August 2020 after featuring for now-Premier League side Brentford. His MLS tenure included 22 appearances (10 starts) across parts of two seasons.

Cincinnati, now led by head coach Pat Noonan and general manager Chris Albright, open their 2022 season on Feb. 26 at Austin FC. Noonan and Albright were both formerly with the Philadelphia Union.

