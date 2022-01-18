FC Cincinnati exercise offseason buyout on midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

FC Cincinnati have exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo, the club announced Tuesday.

The South African international will no longer occupy a spot on Cincinnati’s roster or count against the 2022 salary budget.

Mokotjo, 30, joined the Orange & Blue in August 2020 after featuring for now-Premier League side Brentford. His MLS tenure included 22 appearances (10 starts) across parts of two seasons.