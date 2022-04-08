FC Cincinnati defender Ronald Matarrita out 6 months after ankle surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Ronald Matarrita CIN

FC Cincinnati and Costa Rica national team defender Ronald Matarrita underwent successful ankle surgery on Monday and will miss at least six months after sustaining the injury in World Cup qualifying duty last month, the club announced Friday.

Matarrita, 27, departed in the 69th minute of Costa Rica's 1-0 qualifying win over Canada on March 24. His recovery timeline rules him out of the Ticos' June intercontinental World Cup Qualifying playoff against New Zealand, but could his allow return by November if the Ticos reach the final tournament in Qatar.

Cincy midfielder Ben Mines – currently on loan with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the USL Championship – also had an ankle procedure on Tuesday and is on a similar recovery timeline.

Matarrita has appeared twice during his second season with the Orange & Blue, and has played 130 regular-season matches in an MLS career that also has included a five-year tenure with New York City FC.

He has contributed seven goals and 20 assists in that career while playing primarily as a left back in a back four or a left wingback in a back three/back five setup.

FC Cincinnati Ronald Matarrita

