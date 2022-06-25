FC Cincinnati deliver much-needed home win: "We need to reward these fans"

“It was important to win at home,” Noonan said. “We’ve talked about this far too often. We need to reward these fans. We had a great crowd tonight, and it was nice to send them home happy.”

After the match, manager Pat Noonan highlighted the importance of his group protecting their home field, where they had four losses this season, all on decisive goals scored in the 67th minute or later.

Those three things haven’t occurred often enough in 2022. But if Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Orlando City SC represents the beginning of a trend, it could be the next phase of FCC’s evolution under their new regime.

“I think defensively, that’s as good, as disciplined as we’ve been, front to back, this year,” Noonan said. “At halftime, we said one goal is probably going to win this game. Very pleased with how they went about securing the victory.

Goalkeeper Roman Celentano was rarely threatened while keeping his third clean sheet and just Cincy’s second at TQL this season. Opposite number Pedro Gallese was forced into eight saves for the Lions.

They entered the opening match of Week 16 already in seventh above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference, and are now sixth – at least momentarily – before the rest of a busy weekend slate.

The fourth-year MLS club had already demonstrated significant strides in their first season under Noonan and technical director Chris Albright.

Luciano Acosta’s second-half introduction and enterprise ultimately created Brenner’s 65th-minute winner, when Acosta rebounded his own deflected shot and fed the Brazilian for his first goal of the 2022 campaign.

The goal was Brenner’s first in 11 appearances in 2022 after the 22-year-old scored eight times in his first MLS season.

Acosta now has five goals and seven assists in what is shaping up as one of the 28-year-old’s finest MLS campaigns, even as minor injury concerns limited him to 35 minutes Friday.