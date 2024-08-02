FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Noonan an undisclosed amount for irresponsible behavior under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 in the 96th minute of Cincinnati’s match against Chicago Fire FC on July 17.
Noonan served his red card suspension during Cincinnati’s match on July 20 against the New York Red Bulls and will serve the additional match suspension during Cincinnati’s next MLS regular-season match.
Noonan's suspension does not apply to Cincinnati's Leagues Cup participation (separate competition).
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has also fined Noonan an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 96th minute of Cincinnati’s match against Chicago on July 17.