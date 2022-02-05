Facundo Torres reveals why he wanted to join Orlando City SC

The Lions will be chasing a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in 2022, and Torres will surely play a significant role in those ambitions. He’s been capped 10 times by Uruguay and is a key part of their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying efforts, with La Celeste fourth in the Conmebol standings (automatic qualification spot) under a revival led by former Inter Miami CF manager ​​Diego Alonso.

“I’m a forward, an attacking player that likes to play out on the wings,” Torres said. “But one of the things I love to do the most is just attacking at goal and going to goal. Inside the box, outside the box, it’s one of those things where I just really love getting towards goal. And I’m a player that loves to be on the ball all the time because if I don’t have the ball, I’m waiting for it and I love to be on the attack and affect the game as much as possible on the ball.”