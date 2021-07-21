Exploring James Sands' rapid USMNT rise: "It's not a surprise to me"

“We try and play a similar style to the national team, building from the back, playing through midfield, creating chances, all those sorts of things. So I think with the coaches I've had in New York, I felt like I had a good idea what Gregg [Berhalter] and the other national team coaches wanted. So I think that's given me a bit of a leg up.”

“I think one of the biggest advantages I had coming in was just coming from a place like New York,” Sands said in a Tuesday media call when asked about his USMNT stock’s rapid rise this month.

The Italian maestro is just one of several worldly influences on Sands’ development at NYCFC. The Rye, New York native has had the uncommon experience of working under the likes of Patrick Vieira, longtime Pep Guardiola acolyte Dome Torrent and Norwegian manager Ronny Deila, all in addition to some of the top youth coaches in the United States during his time in the Cityzens’ academy. Each experience seems to have prepared him well to make this big leap forward in his international career.

Those are the words of Andrea Pirlo, who not only was Sands’ New York City FC teammate for a few months at the dawn of the homegrown’s professional career, but almost literally passed the torch to the youngster, making way for the then-teenager to make his MLS debut as a substitute in a September 2017 match against the Colorado Rapids .

If you’re not familiar with it, that’s a pithy quote from one of the greatest players of his generation. And it applies well to James Sands , the 21-year-old newcomer who has arguably turned more heads than any other US men’s national team player at this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup with his passing range, defensive judgment and tactical intelligence.

Sands has passed at 89.5, 96.2 and 90.2% completion rates, won the majority of his duels and is yet to commit a foul in his 3 Gold Cup appearances so far https://t.co/ntxdeGl2xo

Sands’ game is a study in subtlety, to an extent that remains fairly rare among US-developed players. His deliveries begin attacking sequences rather than finish them; his head feints and hip swivels deceive the first line of pressure more often than the last defender. His positioning and decision-making tend to prevent fires from starting more than extinguishing flare-ups. His soccer IQ allows him to contribute at center back or holding midfielder in three- and four-player defensive systems, sometimes both in the same match.

All that could make him an acquired taste, a key performer who all too easily goes unnoticed. He’s ready for the spotlight, though. Tuesday’s availability revealed flashes of a confident, aggressive striver alongside that cerebral identity.

“I mean, I guess it's been a surprise to a lot of people. But it's not a surprise to me that I'm playing this way,” Sands said matter-of-factly. “I've done it for a couple years with New York and I've been pretty consistent at it. With the national team, I’ve had some unfortunate injuries, timing wasn't always right, so I haven't been able to showcase it.

“But I think the things I've been doing these past two games are things that I’ve all done before, so I'm feeling pretty confident going forward. And then it's about doing the same things and not trying to change my game. There's certain things that I'm good at: clean passes, clean touches, being defensively good. It'll be important, especially in the knockout rounds, just keep doing those things, not try and be anything that I’m not.”

Sands’ potential hasn’t been lost on Berhalter, who as Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle wrote about this week, has already entrusted the youngster with responsibilities that far eclipse his limited experience at this level (Sands’ substitute appearance versus Haiti marked his senior international debut). His assurance played a key role in the USMNT topping Group B and booking a quarterfinal spot before beating Canada 1-0.