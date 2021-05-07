Experience El Trafico with Twitch Watch Along event

When the LA Galaxy host LAFC (8 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes), MLS will provide a Twitch Watch Along event that gives fans an enhanced second-screen experience. The Watch Along will be accessible here and hosted by Nick Bartels, who’s known throughout the gaming community as @RunTheFUTMarket .

There are more ways than one to experience the 2021 El Trafico series getting underway on Saturday.

Viewers will be able to answer polls and trivia in real-time through Sport Buff, an extension that gamifies the viewer's experience. Questions will range from match-specific ones to more general entertainment, and fans will receive points for correct answers. The top finishers are eligible for LAFC and LA Galaxy prizes (signed jerseys, signed balls), FIFA points and MLS Store gift cards.

Throughout the FOX game broadcast, the Twitch Watch Along will be promoted and the polls will be referenced, creating a fully integrated viewing experience.