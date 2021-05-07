Experience El Trafico with Twitch Watch Along event

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

There are more ways than one to experience the 2021 El Trafico series getting underway on Saturday.

When the LA Galaxy host LAFC (8 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes), MLS will provide a Twitch Watch Along event that gives fans an enhanced second-screen experience. The Watch Along will be accessible here and hosted by Nick Bartels, who’s known throughout the gaming community as @RunTheFUTMarket.

Viewers will be able to answer polls and trivia in real-time through Sport Buff, an extension that gamifies the viewer's experience. Questions will range from match-specific ones to more general entertainment, and fans will receive points for correct answers. The top finishers are eligible for LAFC and LA Galaxy prizes (signed jerseys, signed balls), FIFA points and MLS Store gift cards.

Throughout the FOX game broadcast, the Twitch Watch Along will be promoted and the polls will be referenced, creating a fully integrated viewing experience.

In the all-time El Trafico matchup, the Galaxy hold a narrow 4W-3L-3D edge. Both clubs won two and lost two rivalry games a season ago, and this year’s version could feature stars Carlos Vela and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez facing each other for the first time in MLS.

LA Galaxy Los Angeles Football Club

Former Manchester United teammates Phil Neville and Gabriel Heinze ready for first MLS meeting
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Gabriel Heinze responds to Jim Curtin: "Clearly he doesn't know me"

Official: Toronto FC sign Kemar Lawrence from Anderlecht
Transfer Tracker

Three things Portland must do to stop Seattle in Sunday's rivalry match
Voices: Steve Zakuani

How Zarek Valentin became a symbol of new-look Houston Dynamo FC
National Writer: Charles Boehm

¡Sensación peruana! Revive los mejores goles de Raúl Ruidíaz con Seattle Sounders
2:43

Philly keeps winning and Jim Curtin isn't backing down
1:15:29

Top 10 LA Galaxy vs. LAFC Goals
7:42

Chicharito exclusive: Carlos Vela the friend, El Trafico and mental health
15:59
Extratime

