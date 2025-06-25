Expected Goals: Upcoming Milestones for Matchday 20 and 21

Dreyer Delivers for San Diego FC
Starring for San Diego FC in the expansion club’s debut season, Danish forward Anders Dreyer has fully inserted himself into the conversation for Landon Donvan MLS MVP, recording eight goals and nine assists across 18 matches. Dreyer’s 17 goal contributions lead Major League Soccer in 2025 and have him sitting on the verge of expansion club history.
With two goals and an assist, Dreyer will become the fourth player in MLS history to record at least 10 goals and 10 assists for an expansion club in its debut season and the first since Carlos Vela (14 goals, 13 assists) for LAFC in 2018. Dreyer would join Vela, Héctor Villalba (13 goals, 11 assists) for Atlanta United in 2017, and Sébastien Le Toux (14 goals, 11 assists) for the Philadelphia Union in 2010.
Momentum in the Music City
One of the hottest teams in MLS entering Matchday 20 resides in the Music City, as Nashville SC are unbeaten across its last nine matches in MLS play. Nashville (32 points, 9-4-5) currently sits in third place in a crowded Eastern Conference race and looks to continue its strong run of form on Wednesday.
With a result against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), Nashville would tie the longest single-season unbeaten streak in club history, matching the 10-game streak compiled by the 2023 squad (April 22 – June 17). After missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in the club’s history last season, Nashville looks primed to challenge for the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield crown as the second half of the 2025 season commences this week.
Da Costa Dropping Dimes for Timbers
Central to the Portland Timbers strong start to the 2025 season has been newcomer David Da Costa, who leads the club with eight assists in 18 matches this season. The Timbers (30 points 8-4-6) sit in fourth place in the Western Conference table and are poised to remain in contention for the conference’s top honor throughout the second half of the season.
With two assists against Toronto FC on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), Da Costa would become the fastest player to reach 10 assists in club history, accomplishing the feat in 19 matches. The previous record is currently held by club legend Diego Valeri, who notched 10 assists in his first 21 games of his career, en route to capturing MLS Newcomer of the Year and Best XI honors in his debut season in 2013.
Gozo Putting on a Show-zo
18-year-old midfielder Zavier Gozo has become a regular for Real Salt Lake in 2025, appearing in 13 games with nine starts and scoring twice for the club. Gozo has averaged 87 minutes per game across his last four matches for Real Salt Lake and has found the back of the net in two of those four matches.
With a goal against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), Gozo would become seventh player aged 18 or younger to score in three games over a five-game span since 2016. Gozo would join the likes of Jesús Ferreira, Gianluca Busio, Ricardo Pepi, Caden Clark, Jhon Durán, and David Martínez as players to accomplish the feat over that timeframe.
Zinckernagel Over Delivering on xG
In his debut season with the Chicago Fire, midfielder Philip Zinckernagel has performed at an All-Star level, recording a team-high 14 goal contributions (seven goals, seven assists) in the club’s first 17 games of the season. The Danish midfielder is one of only three players in MLS with at least seven goals and seven assists this season, joining Anders Dreyer (eight goal, nine assists) and Hany Mukhtar (eight goals, seven assists).
Zinckernagel leads the league in expected goals (xG) efficiency, outpacing his xG (2.67) by 4.34 goals. The next-closest player in xG efficiency is FC Cincinnati’s Evander (3.66 xG, seven goals), followed by Philadelphia’s Tai Baribo (9.67 xG, 13 goals), the New York Red Bulls’ Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (6.81 xG, 10 goals), and Salt Lake’s Diego Luna (4.97 xG, eight goals).
