Expected Goals: Upcoming Milestones for Matchday 20 and 21

Zinckernagel Over Delivering on xG

In his debut season with the Chicago Fire, midfielder Philip Zinckernagel has performed at an All-Star level, recording a team-high 14 goal contributions (seven goals, seven assists) in the club’s first 17 games of the season. The Danish midfielder is one of only three players in MLS with at least seven goals and seven assists this season, joining Anders Dreyer (eight goal, nine assists) and Hany Mukhtar (eight goals, seven assists).