Ex-New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC boss Chris Armas named Manchester United assistant

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Chris Armas

Former New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC head coach Chris Armas is now a Manchester United assistant coach under new manager Ralf Rangnick, the English Premier League side announced Tuesday.

Rangnick said he first met Armas when he was an assistant coach under Jesse Marsch with the Red Bulls five years ago.

“Since then we have met quite frequently,” Rangnick said in a Tuesday press conference ahead of Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League match against Young Boys. “Also in my role as head of global for Red Bull in the last three-and-a-half years, he was head coach for the New York Red Bulls and for Toronto in the MLS.”

Rangnick was named Manchester United interim manager on Nov. 29, replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Armas helped lead the Red Bulls to their third Supporters’ Shield title in 2018, taking over as head coach midway through the season when Marsch departed to become an assistant coach at German Bundesliga side RB Salzburg.

That year, the Red Bulls reached the Eastern Conference Final before losing to eventual MLS Cup champion Atlanta United.

Armas guided RBNY to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs again in 2019 before his departure midway through the 2020 season, compiling a 29-21-11 record in league play.

He was hired as Toronto FC head coach ahead of the 2021 season but was let go after one win in 11 league matches, with every game played outside of Toronto because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

During his MLS playing days, Armas featured in 264 matches for the LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire FC. He also earned 66 caps for the US men's national team.

