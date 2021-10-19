Every Western Conference team's player with the most touches & what it means

Every team has their guy, the player the team revolves around and relies upon. Most of the time, we think about the guy as being an attacking threat – a goalscorer or a primary chance creator. There’s another way to think about the guy, though: the one who touches the ball the most.

After all, if you’re on the ball more than the rest of your teammates, you’re going to have additional chances to impact the game. You may not have as many touches in key attacking areas, but you can certainly impact how your team gets into those attacking areas.

As I thought about expanding the definition of key players beyond just difference-making attackers, I became curious. Who is each MLS team’s hub? Who’s their guy, at least in terms of volume? And what does that player’s identity tell us about them and their team?