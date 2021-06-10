Euro 2020: Four MLS players to watch as the tournament kicks off

Gregus only worked one half during Slovakia's Round of 16 run in their Euros debut five years ago, but he should be more involved this time around. Team leaders Marek Hamsik and Juraj Kucka also play in the engine room, but at age 33 and 34, respectively, will need some relief during the usual tournament fixture crunch. That means, whether Gregus starts or comes off the bench, he seems poised for some action in Group E games against Poland, Spain and Sweden.