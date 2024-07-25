Esmir Bajraktarevic dreams big with New England Revolution | The Pathway

Wisconsin to Foxboro isn’t typically a familiar route, but for Esmir Bajraktarevic , it made the most sense.

In May 2023, he became the ninth Revolution player to sign a homegrown contract and the first graduate of the Revs academy residency program to be promoted to the first team.

“Two weeks before that I was playing club soccer, not very competitive. Two weeks later, I was training with the USL team, and then a couple months after that with the first team,” Bajraktarevic explained. “It was all really fast.”

The teenager’s skill instantly jumped out as he was pulled from the academy to train with Revolution II.

Bajraktarevic quickly integrated himself into the residency academy's schedule. The first learning lesson was his adjustment to different systems and coaches. But once he was on the field, it was him playing the game he loves with his teammates.

“Leaving my family was probably one of the toughest times in my life; I’m very close to them,” Bajraktarevic told MLSsoccer.com. “But I knew that if it wasn't now, then I didn't know what would happen. My dad always told me that I had talent and ability, so he didn't want to see it go to waste.”

He tried out for Minnesota United FC and Chicago Fire FC , but the situations weren’t ideal. When he trialed for the New England Revolution , it was evident to him and his family they were the best choice.

There weren’t many options as a kid growing up in Appleton, which he calls “kind of the middle of nowhere,” as he navigated his path to becoming a professional soccer player.

In that game, he played alongside Benjamin Cremaschi , who is now Lionel Messi ’s teammate at Inter Miami CF .

"It was honestly just a really cool experience, there’s a lot of talent there,” Bajraktarevic remembered. “Just taking the opportunities to have fun and show your abilities to people is great.”

As part of his development. Esmir learned from Shalrie Joseph at the U17 level through different tournaments like the Generation adidas Cup. His growth through the ranks led to participation in the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate in 2022.

“We’ve kind of been together since I first got here, and it’s great to have him as a friend,” Bajraktarevic said of Buck. “Since the beginning, we’ve been pretty close, being those younger guys."

The 19-year-old is in a unique situation in New England, but he isn’t alone. Before the season, head coach Caleb Porter praised him and Noel Buck . It was a shift from the Bruce Arena days in Foxboro to what Porter had mapped out, although the pair were seeing some playing time under their former coach.

Another memory of our time at @BMOField coming at you! The kid, Esmir, got his MLS debut 💥😮‍💨 Now we're just thinking about a certain spice...maybe nutmeg? pic.twitter.com/sm9js1l7Ec

Moments during matches justify the nickname at times, whether it’s delivering a dime over the defense for an assist or taking on defenders 1v1 with no remorse. It’s no surprise that he has become such an important factor for the Revs, playing alongside one of the top midfielders in the league Carles Gil , while still striving to keep proving himself.

“It’s kind of weird because I grew up supporting [Cristiano] Ronaldo and I was more on his side,” Bajraktarevic said. “But obviously Messi is one of the GOATs, so can’t complain about it.”

The nickname stuck and spread throughout the squad. It does come with a bit of irony for the teenager.

Esmir has his own ties to Messi thanks to Henry Kessler . Likely because of his size and ability on the ball, Kessler started referring to him as the Milwaukee Messi.

Dual nationality

Bajraktarevic has also showcased his talents on the international level by representing the United States at the youth level. In January, he got called into the senior USMNT camp.

His first touch as a sub vs. Slovenia, true to his ambition as a player, was a memorable nutmeg to announce himself. He was so caught up living in the moment that he gave away his jersey after the game to one of the opponents before Jack McGlynn reminded him that he might want to get it back and keep that in a special place.

Milwaukee Messi’s national team debut jersey is at his parent’s house in Wisconsin as a reminder of a major milestone. But there’s another side of the equation as his dual eligibility grants him the chance to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina as well.

His parents grew up there and eventually had to flee as war broke out in the country during the early 90s.

“It helped me a lot growing up just knowing that they sacrificed so much for me; and to just cherish life,” Bajraktarevic expressed. “So much of my family was in the war and lost so many family members. To be honest, there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t really think about that.”

Despite a looming decision on his international career, and opinions from various directions, it’s clear how he identifies – it’s in his name.

“Right now I'm not ready to say much publicly,” Bajraktarevic told MLSsoccer.com. “I just know that I’m very proud to be Bosnian and the national team is something that I have supported since I was little.”

Regardless of his choice, the plan remains the same for the winger who has already reportedly started garnering interest from teams in Europe. Playing at the highest level, hopefully the UEFA Champions League, is a dream he wants to fulfill.