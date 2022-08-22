Emiliano Rigoni arrives at Austin FC: “The wait is worth it”

Prior to joining Zenit St. Petersburg in 2017, Emiliano Rigoni didn’t know much personally about Sebastian Driussi , his fellow Argentine at the Russian Premier League club.

“Off the field and on the field, the chemistry came natural,” Rigoni later added about the MLS All-Star midfielder. “We’re excited to play together again.”

“At the beginning, I didn’t know much about Austin until I got a call from Seba,” Rigoni told media Monday through a translator at a press conference. “I looked up the team more, see how we play. That’s how I got more involved.”

In July 2021, Driussi arrived at Austin FC while Rigoni went on loan a few times across Europe before signing permanently for Sao Paulo in Brazil's top flight. Driussi has since become one of MLS’s best players, currently the front-runner for 2022's Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, and soon their paths would cross again.

The pair had broken out around the same time in the Argentine Primera División as rising young talents. Though Driussi went to Zenit a month before Rigoni did, it didn’t take long for them to become close friends as teammates a long, long way from home.

Rigoni was officially acquired by the Verde & Black from Sao Paulo on July 29 for a reported $4 million, joining through the 2024 MLS season with options in 2025 and 2026. He last featured in a competitive senior game on July 8. Due to the move taking a bit to officially get over the line and then visa complications, Rigoni only arrived in Texas' capital city to take part in training this week. It’s been a long wait for the Designated Player, who'll carry that tag alongside Driussi and midfielder Alex Ring.

“The wait is worth it,” head coach Josh Wolff said. “Emiliano comes to us a mature professional – a well-traveled professional, experienced professional. His qualities are quite clear.”

Possible debut

Austin are flying high in their second MLS season, currently sitting second in the Western Conference table, as they’ve been comfortably most of the season. They’re already among the best attacking groups in the league – Austin are tied for first in goals scored (55) and fourth in big chances created (68) – but are now adding a key piece to the group.

Wolff hopes to get Rigoni up to speed as quickly as possible, not ruling out a potential debut on Friday against Supporters’ Shield leaders LAFC (8 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).