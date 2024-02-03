Emil Forsberg welcomes RBNY expectations: "I know how good I am"

It was the kind of name, face and résumé New York Red Bulls supporters have long been crying out for. A dimension of player arguably missing from the club since the days of Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan, which also coincides with the last trophy RBNY won, the 2018 Supporters’ Shield.

Plentiful scoring in their three scrimmages to date offered glimpses of Forsberg’s creative gifts, and convinced him that his new team can achieve great things, even with an abundance of youth that’s become the club’s calling card in recent years. The 32-year-old Swedish international is expected to serve as a leader and face of RBNY in addition to providing attacking productivity, responsibilities he says he embraces.

Delayed and rescheduled due to the severe weather that roiled across the Tri-State area last month, Friday’s event took place between New York’s first preseason camp, an 11-day stint in Bradenton, Florida, and their upcoming participation in the Coachella Valley Invitational in California's High Desert.

“We don't like to talk about the past. But the past is the way it is,” the Red Bulls’ new Designated Player said. “I'm here now to bring positivity, mentality, and together with everybody – we win as a team, we lose as a team, but we have to have that mentality that we're going to win every game, that we have the quality to win every game. And if we do that, and we give 100% on every training, in every game, we will have success. I'm sure of it.”

Emil Forsberg radiated confidence, calm and charisma as he was officially unveiled to the media Friday evening at Red Bull Arena, declaring his intent to return RBNY to the MLS elite.

Big-time player

“I've been playing under pressure my whole life. I love the pressure and I'm excited, I'm very comfortable,” said Forsberg, a star of his country’s 2018 World Cup and Euro 2016 and 2020 campaigns. “And I'm also convinced about the quality of the team and what I'm going to bring to the team. I've done the journey with Leipzig as well, and the most important thing is the team, that we come together. The quality is very, very high in the team. And like I said the first weeks have been really, really good and I'm going to keep pushing. I mean, I'm here to win, nothing else.

“I know how good I am and what I can bring to the team, and I'm going to do that.”

The occasion also featured the formal introduction of new head coach Sandro Schwarz, and the Bundesliga veteran underlined his playmaker’s value, having faced him repeatedly as both a player and coach during Forsberg’s long, successful tenure with RBNY sibling club RB Leipzig.

Forsberg first joined Leipzig in 2015, when they were still in the German second division, and racked up 71 goals and 68 assists in 324 appearances across nine years for the energy-drink upstarts from the East, becoming a club icon as they won two DFB-Pokals and defied the country’s footballing establishment to become regular UEFA Champions League participants.

“Emil has a great character, in the locker room is a great person, outside also of the field, and if you see him then in the training session and also in the games with his quality, especially in his ball possession, very intelligent,” said Schwarz. “So this is experience … I'm sure for the whole group he’s very important, not only for me as the head coach, but for the whole group.