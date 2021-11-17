MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

El Salvador manager Hugo Perez interested in becoming MLS head coach

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Hugo Perez El Salvador

El Salvador national team manager Hugo Perez is interested in becoming an MLS head coach, a source tells MLSsoccer.com. No advanced discussions have occurred with any club yet.

Perez, 58, is a former US international and a respected US youth national team coach before he joined El Salvador's staff, taking over as senior national team head coach in 2021. In less than a year leading the Central American nation, he's steered El Salvador to the final stage of Concacaf World Cup qualifying for the first time since the 2010 cycle, as well as to the Gold Cup knockout round this summer.

Along the way, he’s recruited dual-nationals like Seattle Sounders defender/midfielder Alex Roldan and Toronto FC center back Eriq Zavaleta. La Selecta currently sit seventh in the Octagonal standings after eight qualifying games, with six left, as they chase a Qatar 2022 spot.

There are currently seven head coaching vacancies across MLS: Chicago Fire FC, FC Cincinnati, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Perez has never been a club head coach.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Related Stories

Caden Clark: Don't overlook "darkhorse" New York Red Bulls in playoffs
Source: Minnesota United in advanced talks to sign Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro
"Now for the pasta": Plotting Vancouver Whitecaps FC's journey to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
More News
More News
"We’re on the right track": USMNT satisfied by 2021 as Octagonal reaches back half
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"We’re on the right track": USMNT satisfied by 2021 as Octagonal reaches back half
Who should be MLS 2021 Best XI picks? Extratime offers FIVE teams
Extratime

Who should be MLS 2021 Best XI picks? Extratime offers FIVE teams
Caden Clark: Don't overlook "darkhorse" New York Red Bulls in playoffs
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Caden Clark: Don't overlook "darkhorse" New York Red Bulls in playoffs
El Salvador manager Hugo Perez interested in becoming MLS head coach
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

El Salvador manager Hugo Perez interested in becoming MLS head coach
Source: Minnesota United in advanced talks to sign Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Minnesota United in advanced talks to sign Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro
Bandwagon guide to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs: Who to root for and why
Voices: Sam Jones

Bandwagon guide to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs: Who to root for and why
More News
Video
Video
Philly vs. RBNY: Whose golazo is better? Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
0:57

Philly vs. RBNY: Whose golazo is better? Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
Club & Country: Canada crown Iceteca, USMNT cap November window
1:16:51

Club & Country: Canada crown Iceteca, USMNT cap November window
Extratime: Club and Country postgame show - Nov. 16
0:00

Extratime: Club and Country postgame show - Nov. 16
Which MLS Team is "Defying Gravity"? Ask the Armchair Analyst!
40:46

Which MLS Team is "Defying Gravity"? Ask the Armchair Analyst!
More Video