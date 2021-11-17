El Salvador manager Hugo Perez interested in becoming MLS head coach

El Salvador national team manager Hugo Perez is interested in becoming an MLS head coach, a source tells MLSsoccer.com. No advanced discussions have occurred with any club yet.

Perez, 58, is a former US international and a respected US youth national team coach before he joined El Salvador's staff, taking over as senior national team head coach in 2021. In less than a year leading the Central American nation, he's steered El Salvador to the final stage of Concacaf World Cup qualifying for the first time since the 2010 cycle, as well as to the Gold Cup knockout round this summer.