Edison Flores the hero as Peru shock Colombia in World Cup Qualifying

D.C. United midfielder Edison Flores gave Peru a late, dramatic 1-0 victory at Colombia on Friday night in South American World Cup qualifying.
The Designated Player, who came on after halftime at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, struck in the 85th minute and guided Los Incas to their first WC-qualifying road win over Los Cafeteros in 20 years.
Friday's shock result also lifted Peru to fourth place (20 points) in the Conmebol standings, which provides a direct ticket to Qatar 2022.
There were several familiar MLS faces in Ricardo Gareca's starting XI, with Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, San Jose Earthquakes left back Marcos Lopez and NYCFC center back Alexander Callens all getting the nod from the opening whistle.
Portland Timbers midfielder Yimmi Chará subbed on in the 73rd minute for Colombia.
With just three matches remaining in South American qualifying, Peru host Ecuador Tuesday evening. Colombia, currently in sixth place with 17 points, visit Argentina that same evening.