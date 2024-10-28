Drew Fischer named 2024 MLS Referee of the Year

Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization today announced Drew Fischer as the 2024 MLS Referee of the Year. It is the first time Fischer has earned this distinction.

Fischer, who has worked several MLS All-Star Games and MLS Cups, made his MLS officiating debut in August 2012 when the New England Revolution hosted the New York Red Bulls. This year, the Canadian official took charge of 16 MLS regular-season games. On Oct. 13, he officiated his 200th game as an MLS referee when Vancouver Whitecaps FC hosted LAFC at BC Place.

Fischer, who joined the FIFA international panel in 2015, was a referee and fourth official at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Other international achievements include working at the FIFA Women’s World Cup (2019 and 2023), the FIFA Club World Cup (2020 and 2021) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.