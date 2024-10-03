Drake Callender secures the Supporters' Shield | Energy Moment of the Matchday

With a late 3-2 lead at the Columbus Crew and a chance to win the Supporters' Shield, Inter Miami CF needed Drake Callender to step up.

He did, stopping Cucho Hernandez's penalty kick, securing the Supporters' Shield and earning the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 36.

While Lionel Messi scored twice and Luis Suárez added the eventual winning goal, Callender played the hero with a massive save just when it looked like Columbus would tie the game.

"When the stakes are high, to be able to come up big with the save, I haven't made many penalty saves this year," Callender said. "So I was like, 'I need to at least make one of the two tonight,' and fortunately I was able to and to be able to contribute to the team like this and help win the trophy is a really good feeling.

“It was one moment out of a 90-minute game that the whole team fought hard for,” he added. “Everyone worked so hard throughout the year to get to this point and put ourselves in this position to win a trophy. Our team executed tonight.”

The USMNT-capped 'keeper has been a rock for Miami and played a critical role in their two titles, helping lead the team to the 2023 Leagues Cup crown upon Messi's MLS arrival.

With the Shield secured, the Herons continue to chase the 2021 New England Revolution's all-time points record of 73. They'd reach that by winning their final two matches against Toronto FC and New England.