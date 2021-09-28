Matt Doyle: Why Ricardo Pepi should spend the 2022 season in MLS

“I just think in the interest of a sure-thing and making certain that our best young players are getting minutes at their best positions, I honestly hope that Ricardo Pepi doesn’t leave this winter,” Doyle said. “I think it’s very, very likely that he will. I think the Hunts will probably get an offer that’s too good to refuse. But I’m not convinced that [it’s] going to be in the best interest of the player’s development or the US national team.”

Evaluating the situation through a US men’s national team lens and their hopes of navigating the Concacaf Octagonal to make waves at Qatar 2022, Doyle feels Pepi may actually be better suited to remain in MLS for another season.

One cautionary tale? Doyle referenced USMNT striker Josh Sargent, who joined Premier League side Norwich City this summer rather than remaining with Werder Bremen in their quest to gain promotion from the 2. Bundesliga. The St. Louis-area native could still come good in England, but early signs offer indicators of how things could turn south.

“I think we’ve seen with the Josh Sargent experience what can happen when a talented young forward just tries to get to the highest level possible as soon as possible without necessarily having put enough thought into what it could mean for his career development,” Doyle said. “Because from age 18 to 21, Sargent didn’t develop at all. I’d argue he’s actually a worse player now than he was as an 18-year-old because he got put into a situation with first Werder Bremen and now Norwich where he’s on relegation-bound clubs and they just need to get somebody out there on the wing or playing underneath in the half-spaces.”

Would Pepi follow a similar path? Perhaps not, but staying in MLS for 2022 could offer a guaranteed role. This year, he’s the league’s top domestic scorer with 12 goals and three assists in 25 games. And he’s looking to build off an incredible USMNT debut in September’s World Cup qualifier when he sparked a 4-1 win at Honduras.