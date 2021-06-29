Doyle: FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi is destined for the very top

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry



Young players continue to make a mark in MLS, and the latest is FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi. The 18 year old has three goals in his last three games, including a brace against the New England Revolution. On the latest episode of Extratime, the group broke down how his first goal is a perfect example of his ability.

"First of all, the one touch pass by Jesus Ferreira was absolutely perfect," Matt Doyle said. "It was a really good quick read from him and from Pepi, but Pepi kind of took that shot on the half stride. He took it like a half beat quicker than I think you would see most strikers take it and that almost wrong-footed [Matt] Turner. Turner's feet are usually real quiet. He's always set and he gets a good push in those situations. In this one, his feet were still moving because — I think — Pepi was able to get that shot off a little bit quicker than you usually see, and he pinged it back post."

Calen Carr agreed, discussing the wide range of talents Pepi has in addition to a developing instinct for goal.

"He can do so many different things," Carr said. "I wouldn't say he has elite speed but he clearly can get in behind, he can stretch the field, and that was one where he got these drives and he's eating up real estate and he takes it super well."

Pepi's abilities put him in pole position to be one of MLS' next notable prospects, Doyle thinks.

"He's the type of prospect that's going to end up at a top five league, and I think with a fairly big club" he said.

Check out more on Pepi and updates around MLS on the latest edition of Extratime.



