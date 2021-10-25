Double post! Austin penalty kick reminiscent of SKC-Portland playoff classic

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Double post – for a second time!

When Cecilio Dominguez clanged his penalty kick off both posts and in the net off Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Marko Maric, it didn’t just turn into a viral social media moment.

It was also reminiscent of the original double post PK, which came in an epic Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match between Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers back in 2015.

In fact, Dominguez’s caromed penalty kick came just five days from the six-year anniversary of Saad Abdul-Salaam's remarkable double post in the PK shootout.

The biggest difference, though? Dominguez’s went in.

“I was watching it on the screen. It was a nerve-wracking split second, but happy to see it go in. Obviously [Dominguez], we put it up with these guys beforehand, who was responsible for it and then if that person’s not ready to take it then we have the next guy in line,” Austin FC coach Josh Wolff said. “He takes that responsibility well and he finishes well. Obviously one post, no post, I’d take that. But the double post, as you mentioned the one in Portland-Kansas City as a reminder, but glad it went in and obviously I think it was much-deserved.”

Wolff was able to laugh about that moment after because it fueled a regular-season win. Abdul-Salaam’s epic miss would have booked Sporting KC’s berth in the Western Conference Conference Semifinals.

Instead, the Timbers prevailed in the 11th round of the shootout and eventually captured MLS Cup.

The legend of the Double Post was born, and then it was revisited Sunday in Austin.

Austin FC

Double post! Austin penalty kick reminiscent of SKC-Portland playoff classic

Supporters' Shield-winning New England show quality in comeback at Orlando

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 33

Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Here are the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff matchups if the postseason started today

