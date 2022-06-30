Don’t forget about me: Mason Toye sends CF Montréal to first in Eastern Conference

"I'm really, really happy to be a part of this club," Toye said after a 63-minute shift. "Everybody was so supportive while I was in my rehab process. ... Just knowing that they still had confidence in me for when I made my return, that was great for me to continue to press and continue to work hard every day to try to get back as quick as possible. I'm really thankful that I'm able to be a part of a club like this."

The 23-year-old striker got his first goals of the 2022 season in a 2-1 victory at Lumen Field, setting up CF Montréal for a statement result at the Concacaf Champions League winners. It booked them sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference standings, ahead of the Philadelphia Union on the total wins tiebreaker (29 points each through 17 matches).

It wasn't that long ago that Toye was widely regarded as one of the more promising domestic forwards in MLS, even prompting some US men's national team buzz. But his time in Montréal hasn't gone according to plan lately, to put it lightly – and those murmurs have faded over time.

After breaking out at Minnesota United FC, Toye was traded to Montréal late in the 2020 season for a sizeable fee, with $600,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and a second-round SuperDraft pick sent to the Loons for his services. But then difficult news pushed Toye to the periphery before he logged his first appearance since Aug. 14, 2021 just last weekend, a 12-minute substitute appearance vs. Charlotte FC. His start in Seattle was just his 13th in nearly two years in Montréal.

His 18th- and 62nd-minute goals on Wednesday night reminded MLS of why, just a year ago, he was one of the most intriguing prospects around the league.