CF Montréal's Mason Toye signs contract extension, out "several months"

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Mason Toye has signed a three-year contract extension with CF Montréal through 2024, it was announced Saturday. The deal also includes an option year in 2025.

The 22-year-old is CF Montréal’s leading scorer this year with seven goals in 14 games (10 starts), though injured his right shoulder in last weekend’s home game against the New York Red Bulls. As a result, he’s undergoing surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss "several months."

“Despite this injury and the surgery that will keep him away for several months, the club is showing its confidence in him with this contract extension," CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We wish him a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on the pitch.”

CF Montréal originally acquired the US youth international last season in a trade with Minnesota United FC. He initially worked under head coach Thierry Henry, then has emerged as a focal point in attack alongside Djordje Mihailovic under head coach Wilfried Nancy.

For his MLS career, Toye has 14 goals and five assists in 62 regular-season games (29 starts). He originally entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, having played collegiately at Indiana.