Changes coming for Nashville SC as GEODIS Park debut nears?

Nashville SC have been road warriors throughout the 2022 MLS campaign, playing all eight matches away from home while awaiting the chance to debut GEODIS Park on Sunday against the Philadelphia Union (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

Head coach Gary Smith's men sit eighth in the Western Conference table and right in the mix for an Audi MLS Cups Playoff spot, knowing 17 of their final 26 matches are at home.

After riding their famously stingy defense to a 3W-3L-2D record these last two months, should the homecoming portend a change in tactics to a more attack-minded approach? As the topic was debated on the latest Extratime episode, co-host Calen Carr said he's not so sure.

"I think that there's a little bit of a danger in coming back home and assuming that everything is just going to go your way," Carr said. "And as much as the duration of the road trip was excellent, I think they're just right outside the playoff line right now, which is, to go through that and still be in that position, is really good.