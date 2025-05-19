Djordje Mihailovic ensures Rocky Mountain glory | Energy Moment of the Matchday

All Djordje Mihailovic needed was one moment of magic to send Colorado Rapids fans home on a Rocky Mountain high.

Mihailovic's heroic effort earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 14.

The Designated Player came up clutch when his side needed him most, firing a low scorching strike into the far corner to propel the hosts to a 1-0 win over rivals Real Salt Lake in front of a passionate crowd at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Mihailovic has been an offensive force for Colorado this season, leading the team in both goals (six) and assists (three).

The midfielder also has a knack for showing up in big moments, with four of his tallies coming as either game-winning or game-tying goals.

"We knew that it was a tough performance Wednesday, but we also knew that in three days’ time – to tonight – that this is the most important game of the year for us, for the locker room, for the fans, for the club," said Mihailovic.

"And we spoke about how, no matter what happened the past three weeks, this game can be a turning point."