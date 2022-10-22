Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull co-founder and owner, passes away at 78

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Dietrich Mateschitz

Major League Soccer is mourning the passing of Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away on Saturday at age 78.

The Austrian executive co-founded Red Bull in 1984 and turned it into the leading sports drink company in the world.

Known for their unique marketing initiatives, Mateschitz’s Red Bulls pioneered the style of buying and renaming sports teams with the name and logo of the company, including the New York Red Bulls. The club was named the MetroStars before Red Bull purchased the franchise in 2006.

Major League Soccer released the following statement on Saturday:

"Major League Soccer is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder of Red Bull. Since the purchase of Red Bull New York, Dietrich played an important role in the growth of Major League Soccer and the sport of soccer in the New York metropolitan area. We extend our condolences to his loved ones and everyone in the Red Bull family."

New York Red Bulls

