Diego Fagundez and Austin FC "frustrated" after US Open Cup loss to San Antonio FC

You only get one first impression, and Austin FC will wish they could have theirs back after their introduction to the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup was one to forget.

"We're frustrated," midfielder Diego Fagundez said. "We had opportunities. I know I, myself, had a couple that we could finish and walk away with a win. But that's how Open Cup is. You go away from home and you play, and it's a tough game. Especially because San Antonio, they were going to come at us with everything."

Austin dominated nearly every statical category, controlling 65.7% possession and outshooting their inner state opponent 28-20, making the result an even more bitter feeling for the MLS side.

The Verde and Black failed to advance out of the Third Round in the oldest knockout tournament in American sports after falling victim to an extra-time Cupset against USL Championship side San Antonio FC, 2-1, at Toyota Field on Wednesday night.

Austin manager Josh Wolff featured a majority of his regulars, including MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi contender Sebastian Driussi and Fagundez, the league's assists co-leader.

Wolff, who won this tournament as a player back in 2004 playing for then-Kansas City Wizards, even inserted regulars Ruben Gabrielsen, Dani Pereira and Maxi Urruti for the final third of the match. But he also had to replace starting center backs Kipper Keller and Julio Cascante in the second half while maintaining just a one-goal lead.

There were no obvious injuries at the time, but afterward Wolff said Keller was dealing with cramps and Cascante "had something with the inside of his knee."

Zan Kolmanic and Jon Gallagher took over duties in the backline later into extra time in front of second-string goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell.