Diego Chara: Portland Timbers legend sets single-club appearances record

24-Chara-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

Diego Chara is eternal.

The Portland Timbers' defensive midfielder now holds the MLS record for single-club regular-season appearances, reaching 377 in Saturday's trip to LAFC.

The 38-year-old Colombian surpassed MLS goals king Chris Wondolowski, who played in 376 regular-season matches for the San Jose Earthquakes.

PLAYER
GAMES
CLUB
Diego Chara
377
Portland Timbers
Chris Wondolowski
376
San Jose Earthquakes
Nick Rimando
369
Real Salt Lake
Graham Zusi
355
Sporting Kansas City
Kyle Beckerman
350
Real Salt Lake
Roger Espinoza
338
Sporting Kansas City

Regular season only

Chara was the Timbers' first Designated Player signing in April 2011, arriving from Deportes Tolima in his native Colombia. He's now in his 14th season with Portland.

Chara was an MLS Cup champion in 2015, an MLS All-Star in 2019 and placed on the 2020 MLS Best XI. He's arguably the most famous player in Timbers history, long starring alongside Diego Valeri and Sebastián Blanco.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Diego Chara

