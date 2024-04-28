Diego Chara: Portland Timbers legend sets single-club appearances record

Chara was the Timbers' first Designated Player signing in April 2011, arriving from Deportes Tolima in his native Colombia. He's now in his 14th season with Portland.

Chara was an MLS Cup champion in 2015, an MLS All-Star in 2019 and placed on the 2020 MLS Best XI. He's arguably the most famous player in Timbers history, long starring alongside Diego Valeri and Sebastián Blanco.