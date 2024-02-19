Deportivo Saprissa vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Philadelphia met Saprissa during their 2021 Champions Cup run, soaring to a 5-0 aggregate victory – highlighted by a 4-0 victory in Leg 2. Even still, head coach Jim Curtin knows results seldom come easily in Central America for MLS teams.

The Union, who have made two of the past three Champions Cup semifinals, are running it back with almost the same squad from last year when they reached an Eastern Conference Semifinal. Goalkeeper Andre Blake, left back Kai Wagner, center back Jakob Glesnes, midfielder José Martínez, midfielder Dániel Gazdag and striker Julián Carranza are all centerpieces.