Dejan Joveljić kickstarts epic LA Galaxy comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The LA Galaxy had their backs against the wall in Saturday night's massive El Tráfico derby against LAFC.

Thanks in part to Dejan Joveljić, they turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 victory. The Serbian striker notched a second-half brace, with his 53rd-minute strike that started the comeback earning Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 32.

"The goal was just to stay calm and we knew our chance will come," Joveljić said in a postmatch interview. "So when our chance came, we were ready and we delivered."

The pair of tallies gives Joveljić 14 goals in 23 games this season to go along with five assists. He's been a centerpiece of LA's vaunted attack alongside Spanish playmaker Riqui Puig and the dynamic winger duo of Joseph Painstil and Gabriel Pec.

Saturday's result didn't just hand the Galaxy bragging rights over their arch-rivals. It also put them in prime position to take the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, as their 55 points (16W-6L-7D record) give them a seven point gap at the top.

With Joveljić appearing fully healthy and in form after missing extensive time this season due to injury, head coach Greg Vanney's side look like a force to be reckoned with ahead of this year's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.