Energy Moment of the Matchday

Dejan Joveljić kickstarts epic LA Galaxy comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

The LA Galaxy had their backs against the wall in Saturday night's massive El Tráfico derby against LAFC.

Thanks in part to Dejan Joveljić, they turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 victory. The Serbian striker notched a second-half brace, with his 53rd-minute strike that started the comeback earning Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 32.

"The goal was just to stay calm and we knew our chance will come," Joveljić said in a postmatch interview. "So when our chance came, we were ready and we delivered."

The pair of tallies gives Joveljić 14 goals in 23 games this season to go along with five assists. He's been a centerpiece of LA's vaunted attack alongside Spanish playmaker Riqui Puig and the dynamic winger duo of Joseph Painstil and Gabriel Pec.

Saturday's result didn't just hand the Galaxy bragging rights over their arch-rivals. It also put them in prime position to take the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, as their 55 points (16W-6L-7D record) give them a seven point gap at the top.

With Joveljić appearing fully healthy and in form after missing extensive time this season due to injury, head coach Greg Vanney's side look like a force to be reckoned with ahead of this year's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"To be honest I'm very happy because of the three points," Joveljić said. "But I'm even happier because after a long time I felt good [physically] again. And I cannot wait to play again in front of these amazing fans."

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Energy Moment of the Matchday Dejan Joveljic LA Galaxy Matchday

Related Stories

Jimmy Maurer saves the day for FC Dallas | Energy Moment of the Matchday
DeJuan Jones goes super-sub for Columbus Crew | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Marco Reus makes dream LA Galaxy debut | Energy Moment of the Matchday
More News
More News
Mikey Varas takes on "dream project" at San Diego FC

Mikey Varas takes on "dream project" at San Diego FC
Colorado's Darren Yapi fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Colorado's Darren Yapi fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Matchday 33: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 33: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Dejan Joveljić kickstarts epic LA Galaxy comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Dejan Joveljić kickstarts epic LA Galaxy comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Video
Video
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 32?
1:39
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 32?
Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 32
1:04
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 32
Energy Moment of the Matchday 32: Dejan Joveljić
0:44

Energy Moment of the Matchday 32: Dejan Joveljić
Disciplinary Committee: 09.14.24 LA-LAFC Chanot Hands to the face-head-neck Brugman 100+min
0:09

Disciplinary Committee: 09.14.24 LA-LAFC Chanot Hands to the face-head-neck Brugman 100+min