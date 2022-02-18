DC United unveil 2022 Black & Red kit

D.C. United have unveiled their newest jersey ahead of the 2022 MLS season, the Black & Red kit by adidas.
2022 Jersey Sponsor
D.C. United will announce on Tuesday, February 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST the club’s new front-of-shirt partner.
Any fan who purchases D.C.'s new home jersey the D.C. United Club Shop from February 22 – 24, will be rewarded with two tickets to a D.C. United home match of their choice in April or May courtesy of the club’s new front-of-shirt partner.
To purchase a D.C. United jersey with the sponsor:
- Pre-order on www.mlsstore.com
- Visit the D.C. United Club Shop beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST
MLS is Back on February 26!