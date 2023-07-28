DC United transfer Victor Pálsson to Belgian club

Transfer Tracker

Jonathan Sigal

D.C. United have transferred midfielder Victor Pálsson to Belgian top-flight side KAS Eupen, the club announced Friday.

The Iceland international exits one year after joining D.C., having tallied three assists in 28 matches. He was an early signing during the club's ongoing Wayne Rooney era, joining the project from German side FC Schalke 04 midway through 2022 as a Designated Player before later shifting off that roster status.

"We want to thank Victor for his service during his time with the club," Dave Kasper, D.C. United's president of soccer operations, said in a release. "We wish him all the best in his next chapter in Belgium."

Pálsson is D.C.'s second outbound midfielder of the summer after Lewis O'Brien's loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest expired. While in D.C., the 32-year-old showed versatility by also featuring along the backline.

Pálsson, who also played for the New York Red Bulls in 2012, departs as D.C. are in the Eastern Conference's ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. They have 10 regular-season games left, hoping to build off last year's last-place finish.

