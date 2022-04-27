Transfer Tracker

DC United sign Venezuelan veteran goalkeeper Rafael Romo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have signed Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo from Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven, the club announced Wednesday.

Romo joins the Black-and-Red through the 2023 MLS season with a club option for 2024.

“Rafael is an experienced goalkeeper that will help solidify our depth at the goalkeeper position,” D.C. United president of soccer operations Dave Kasper said in a release. “We look forward to integrating him with the group in the coming week.”

The 32-year-old has spent the previous two seasons in the Belgian top-flight, recording seven clean sheets across 48 appearances. He's had a lengthy, well-traveled career spanning 15 seasons and 10 clubs, racking up 223 appearances while also earning 13 senior caps with the Venezuelan national team.

“We’ve been monitoring Rafael for a good period of time and we’re happy to bring in a player with as much professional experience as his,” D.C. general manager Lucy Rushton said. “We believe he will be a great addition to our current group of goalkeepers, providing additional healthy competition to the group. We want to welcome him to the District and look forward to having him at the club.”

The signing adds depth to a D.C. goalkeeper group that is currently without its longtime entrenched starter in Bill Hamid (hamstring), with Jon Kempin stepping into the starting role for each of the club's last two matches.

D.C. United are amid their first run of games under interim head coach Chad Ashton, who took over following the departure of Hernan Losada earlier this month.

