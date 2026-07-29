Müller, Ream & Crépeau thrill in Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

Thomas Müller, Tim Ream and Maxime Crépeau stole the show at the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday night at Truist Field.
The scene now shifts to Wednesday's main event at Bank of America Stadium: MLS vs. LIGA MX in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
All-Star Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T
Winner: Thomas Müller (MLS - Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
The event got off to a thrilling start, with Vancouver Whitecaps FC superstar Thomas Müller eclipsing Evander's record of 72 points set last year with a remarkable 79-point haul.
The FC Cincinnati midfielder wouldn't go down without a fight, rallying to level Müller's point total, but the German legend claimed the crown.
All-Star Passing Challenge presented by Dawn
Winner: Tim Ream (MLS - Charlotte FC)
The US men's national team captain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup put on a show for the hometown fans, with veteran Tim Ream of Charlotte FC overcoming New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil in the final.
Another highlight saw actor Danny Ramírez, star of "Captain America: Brave New World," taking South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min to the brink before the LAFC forward held on to win his heat.
All-Star Goalie Wars presented by Old Spice
Winner: Maxime Crépeau (MLS - Orlando City)
Maxime Crépeau claimed the belt by defeating Houston Dynamo 2 goalkeeper Pedro Cruz in the final.
The Orlando City veteran earned World Cup bragging rights in the semifinals, with Canada's No. 1 goalkeeper edging New York City FC's Matt Freese, the USMNT No. 1.
Cruz upset LIGA MX All-Star Carlos Moreno from Pachuca in overtime in the other semifinal.
All-Star Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
Winner: Javier Ruiz (LIGA MX - Club Necaxa)
Ruiz put on a masterclass to take home LIGA MX's first challenge of the night, defeating Real Salt Lake wunderkind Zavier Gozo in the final.
MLS vs. LIGA MX Relay Challenge presented by AT&T
Winner: LIGA MX
The LIGA MX All-Stars took the main event, winning the thrilling team relay, a first-time event that blended elements from each challenge, in a time of 1:34.