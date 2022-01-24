Transfer Tracker

DC United sign defender Hayden Sargis from Sacramento Republic FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have signed defender Hayden Sargis from USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC, the club announced Monday.

Sargis joins through the 2024 MLS season with options in 2025 and 2026. The 19-year-old was identified as a fit for head coach Hernan Losada’s style.

“Hayden is a young center back who has all the qualities to be an outstanding piece of our backline in Hernán’s system,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “He played a lot of minutes for Sacramento Republic, and we believe he is ready to make the jump up to MLS and compete for minutes on the first team. We’re excited to welcome him to the club and we’re looking forward to getting him integrated with the rest of the squad in preseason.”

During two years with Sacramento as a professional and one while still in their academy, Sargis logged one assist across 35 appearances (all starts). He was nominated for the 2020 USL Young Player of the Year award.

D.C. narrowly missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year, Losada’s first upon arriving from Belgian Pro League side Beerschot.

