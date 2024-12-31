DC United sign defender Derek Dodson

The former Georgetown University standout is under contract for one year with an option for 2026.

D.C. United have signed defender Derek Dodson after selecting him in Stage 2 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft, the club announced Tuesday.

“Derek [Dodson] is coming off an impressive season in the USL Championship with the Birmingham Legion,” D.C. United general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a statement. “He’s a versatile player who can play a variety of positions and we’re excited to add him to the roster ahead of the 2025 season.”

The 26-year-old spent the 2024 season with Minnesota United FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, appearing in six matches. He was loaned to Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship.

Originally selected eighth overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC, Dodson spent loan spells with USL Championship sides Hartford Athletic, Memphis 901 FC and the Charleston Battery.

Dodson signed with Minnesota United on Jan. 15, 2024.