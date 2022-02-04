DC United re-sign goalkeeper Jon Kempin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
D.C. United have re-signed goalkeeper Jon Kempin for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.
Kempin, 28, was a free agent after serving as the Black-and-Red's backup to goalkeeper Bill Hamid.
“We are happy that we’ve re-signed Jon for the upcoming season,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “He has embraced the culture at the club and was an important member of our squad last season. We’re looking forward to his continued hard work and commitment to the team in 2022.”
Kempin has 32 games of MLS regular-season experience split across time with Sporting Kansas City, the LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew and D.C. United. He originally signed with SKC in 2010 as their first homegrown player.
Kempin and D.C. United open their season home to expansion side Charlotte FC on Feb. 26.