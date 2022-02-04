Transfer Tracker

DC United re-sign goalkeeper Jon Kempin

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

D.C. United have re-signed goalkeeper Jon Kempin for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.

Kempin, 28, was a free agent after serving as the Black-and-Red's backup to goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

“We are happy that we’ve re-signed Jon for the upcoming season,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “He has embraced the culture at the club and was an important member of our squad last season. We’re looking forward to his continued hard work and commitment to the team in 2022.”

Kempin has 32 games of MLS regular-season experience split across time with Sporting Kansas City, the LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew and D.C. United. He originally signed with SKC in 2010 as their first homegrown player.

Kempin and D.C. United open their season home to expansion side Charlotte FC on Feb. 26.

Transfer Tracker D.C. United Jon Kempin

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders sign Raul Ruidiaz, Joao Paulo & Xavier Arreaga to contract extensions
Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Brooklyn Raines as homegrown player
Vancouver Whitecaps acquire midfielder Sebastian Berhalter in trade with Columbus Crew
More News
More News
Seattle Sounders sign Raul Ruidiaz, Joao Paulo & Xavier Arreaga to contract extensions
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign Raul Ruidiaz, Joao Paulo & Xavier Arreaga to contract extensions
Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Brooklyn Raines as homegrown player
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Brooklyn Raines as homegrown player
Vancouver Whitecaps acquire midfielder Sebastian Berhalter in trade with Columbus Crew
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps acquire midfielder Sebastian Berhalter in trade with Columbus Crew
Eryk Williamson eyes USMNT return on road back for Portland Timbers

Eryk Williamson eyes USMNT return on road back for Portland Timbers
FC Dallas sign Paul Arriola to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign Paul Arriola to contract extension
DC United re-sign goalkeeper Jon Kempin
Transfer Tracker

DC United re-sign goalkeeper Jon Kempin
More News
Video
Video
Austin FC Season Preview
10:51

Austin FC Season Preview
Minnesota United Season Preview
10:30

Minnesota United Season Preview
Atlanta United Season Preview
12:11

Atlanta United Season Preview
Will Atlanta return to title-winning form in 2022?
1:35:34

Will Atlanta return to title-winning form in 2022?
More Video