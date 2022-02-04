DC United re-sign goalkeeper Jon Kempin

D.C. United have re-signed goalkeeper Jon Kempin for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.

“We are happy that we’ve re-signed Jon for the upcoming season,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “He has embraced the culture at the club and was an important member of our squad last season. We’re looking forward to his continued hard work and commitment to the team in 2022.”