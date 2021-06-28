DC United pay tribute following death of longtime supporter Rob Gillespie

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Robert Gillespie

D.C. United paid tribute to longtime supporter Robert Gillespie, who died after a long battle with cancer. 

“Big Rob,” as he was known, was a founding member of D.C. United supporters group La Barra Brava. He was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2012 during a routine pre-surgical visit for a torn rotator cuff.

Having exhausted his life savings amid numerous setbacks, which included heart surgery, a few of Gillespie’s friends started a GoFundMe page seeking donations. Reportedly the largest two donations came from Jozy Altidore and D.C. United legend Ben Olsen.

“He’s so recognizable, you could never miss him,” Olsen said of Gillespie in an article published by Washington City Paper in January, 2020. “He was always in the front row and always with a big smile on his face and that big beautiful bald head of his.”

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid also honored Gillespie with a heartfelt Twitter post.

D.C. United

