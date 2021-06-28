DC United pay tribute following death of longtime supporter Rob Gillespie

Having exhausted his life savings amid numerous setbacks, which included heart surgery, a few of Gillespie’s friends started a GoFundMe page seeking donations. Reportedly the largest two donations came from Jozy Altidore and D.C. United legend Ben Olsen.

“He’s so recognizable, you could never miss him,” Olsen said of Gillespie in an article published by Washington City Paper in January, 2020. “He was always in the front row and always with a big smile on his face and that big beautiful bald head of his.”