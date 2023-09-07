Transfer Tracker

DC United loan Kristian Fletcher to Swansea City U-21s

Kristian Fleter to Swansea

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

D.C. United have loaned homegrown forward Kristian Fletcher to Swansea City AFC's Under-21 team through December 2023, the club announced Thursday.

Fletcher joined the Black-and-Red in the summer of 2022 on a contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. Prior to becoming the club's 19th-ever homegrown signing, he played for Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship. The 18-year-old attacker has also received US youth national team caps at the U-15 and U-19 levels.

Fletcher has 1g/2a in 12 total appearances for D.C. but hasn't seen meaningful minutes since receiving his last start on July 4. He'll join Swansea's U-21s for the first half of their season.

United are battling for the Eastern Conference's Wild Card spots in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Christian Benteke continues to see the bulk of the team's minutes at forward in a single-striker setup.

Next up for Wayne Rooney's squad is a Sept. 9 home match against the San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

D.C. United Kristian Fletcher Transfer Tracker

