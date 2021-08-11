DC United appoint former New England Revolution youth coach as academy director

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Ouckama Pat

D.C. United have appointed Patrick Ouckama as their new academy director, it was announced Wednesday.

Ouckama was previously a youth coach with the New England Revolution and replaces Dave Sanford, who recently departed for Gunston Soccer Club in Virginia.

“We are excited to add Pat as our new Academy Director and we believe that his soccer acumen and previous experience will allow us to expand and improve on an already impressive and accomplished academy in MLS,” president of soccer operations Dave Kasper said in a release. “Our academy continues to produce quality homegrowns in MLS and Pat will be integral in the continued success of our youth system. We want to welcome him to the club and we’re looking forward to his contributions.”

Ouckama spent four seasons with the Revolution, where he was their U-17 head coach, director of coaching and director of the academy's residency program. While with the Revolution, Ouckama led their U-14 team to victory in the Montreal Impact International U-14 tournament in 2017.

Before that, Ouckama was the head coach of Ithaca College's men's soccer team (Division III NCAA) from 2015-17. He previously was a coach at Westchester Soccer Academy, Castleford Youth Soccer Club and New York Soccer Club. Additionally, Ouckama played college soccer at Ithaca College and professionally for the Baltimore Blast of the Major Indoor Soccer League.

"I am honored and humbled to represent such a historic club in one of the most talented regions in the country,” Ouckama said in a release. "There is a tradition of success at D.C. United and I intend to honor that as the academy identifies and develops the next professional player that will add value to our first team and beyond. I thank ownership and management for this opportunity."

Over the years, D.C. United's academy has produced homegrown like goalkeeper Bill Hamid, defender Andy Najar, midfielder Kevin Paredes and more.

