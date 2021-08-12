DC United add forward Ramon Abila off waivers, send Erik Sorga to VVV Venlo on loan

“Bringing in a player of Wanchope's quality will reinforce our squad with another proven goalscorer as we head into the second half of the season and continue our push for MLS Cup Playoffs, Dave Kasper, D.C. United President of Soccer Operations, said in a club statement. “Having depth this year is more important than ever with a condensed schedule, and we are very pleased with this addition.”

The 31-year-old made only one start with Minnesota, where he had one goal and one red card across his 263 minutes. He hadn't featured for the Loons since July 7. He had 34 goals and 13 assists in 81 matches for Boca after joining in 2018. He's also featured for Brazilian club Cruzeiro, plus featured for Argentine side Huracan after coming through the Instituto academy. He has extensive experience in the Copa Libertadores and won the Argentine league twice with Boca.

Abila remains on loan from Boca Juniors but was waived by Minnesota United, the MLS club he originally joined ahead of the season.

Abila gives head coach Hernan Losada another option at the head of the attack, which is currently being led by Ola Kamara.

“We believe that Ramón has all the tools to be successful within our system at D.C. United,” GM Lucy Rushton said. “He has an impressive pedigree coming from Boca Juniors and he will add another element to our team going forward. In our direct, front-foot style of play, a target man who can hold up the ball and bring others into the game is integral to our success.”

Sorga, 22, has one goal in 21 appearances (nine starts) after joining D.C. United in 2020. The Estonian made three starts this year, but then was sidelined with an injury and then spent time on loan with Loundoun United, the club's USL affiliate.

“We want to thank Erik for all of his hard work and commitment to the club this year,” said Kasper. “We wish him all the best in Holland for the remainder of the 2021 season.”