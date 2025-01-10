DC United acquire South Korean goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong

The 21-year-old South Korean international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Before joining D.C., Joon Hong kept 15 sheets in 34 matches in the K League 1. He helped Gimcheon Sangmu FC earn top-flight promotion while on loan, and developed in the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC academy.

Joon Hong helped South Korea finish fourth at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He's made the bench eight times for South Korea's senior national team, but has yet to debut.

"Kim is a very talented young goalkeeper who has demonstrated his ability this past season in the K League," said general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay.