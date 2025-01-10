DC United acquire South Korean goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have acquired goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong from South Korean top-flight side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old South Korean international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
Before joining D.C., Joon Hong kept 15 sheets in 34 matches in the K League 1. He helped Gimcheon Sangmu FC earn top-flight promotion while on loan, and developed in the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC academy.
Joon Hong helped South Korea finish fourth at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He's made the bench eight times for South Korea's senior national team, but has yet to debut.
"Kim is a very talented young goalkeeper who has demonstrated his ability this past season in the K League," said general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay.
"He’s a player that we have been monitoring closely, and his goalkeeping profile fits what Troy [Lesesne] is looking for from a goalkeeper in his system. We are excited to welcome him to the club and bolster our roster ahead of the season."
Joon Hong is the Black-and-Red's third goalkeeper signing of the offseason, after they acquired Jordan Farr from USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies and Luis Barraza from New York City FC.
D.C. will begin their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at home against Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
