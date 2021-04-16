DC United acquire former Seattle Sounders defender Tony Alfaro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have signed defender Tony Alfaro, the club announced Friday. D.C. sent a second-round 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick and future considerations based on performance to the Seattle Sounders in exchange for Alfaro’s priority.

Alfaro, 27, was without a club this winter after a season with Reno 1868 in the USL Championship, where he made 11 appearances. The center back began his career with Seattle and has registered 24 appearances in MLS. He signed for Chivas in 2019 but didn't make an appearance at the club.

“Tony has been with the first team throughout preseason, and we’ve been impressed with his progression and ability,” D.C. sporting director Dave Kasper said in a club statement. “He is a physical defender with a good left foot who has MLS and Liga MX experience.”

Alfaro starred at California State University prior to his professional career, with 10 goals and six assists in 75 appearances on campus. He was selected in the second round (27th overall) of the 2016 MLS SuperDraft by Seattle.